Amazing Athlete Max Medley

News 9 and Communication Federal Credit Union's Amazing Athlete for June 2, 2025, is Max Medley.

Monday, June 2nd 2025, 10:33 am

Max just finished his junior year at Edmond Santa Fe.

He is a long jumper and competes in the 110m and 300m hurdles.

He qualified for the state meet last year, and finished 12th in the state as a sophomore.

He has been accepted to attend the SLE at West Point this summer.

﻿If you want to nominate an amazing athlete, visit news9.com/athlete.
