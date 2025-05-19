Amazing Athlete Izabella Smith

News 9 and Communication Federal Credit Union's Amazing Athlete for May 19, 2025, is Izabella Smith from Holdenville High School.

By: News 9

News 9 and Communication Federal Credit Union's Amazing Athlete for May 19, 2025, is Izabella Smith from Holdenville High School.

Izabella is an all-conference and all-district basketball player for Holdenville.

She won the Ada Area All-Star three-point shooting contest the last two years and also earned a spot on the All-66-Conference Academic Team.

Bella is a 4.0 student and is the valedictorian of the Holdenville 2025 graduating class.

