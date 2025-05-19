Amazing Athlete Izabella Smith

Monday, May 19th 2025, 9:54 am
News 9 and Communication Federal Credit Union's Amazing Athlete for May 19, 2025, is Izabella Smith from Holdenville High School.
Izabella is an all-conference and all-district basketball player for Holdenville.
She won the Ada Area All-Star three-point shooting contest the last two years and also earned a spot on the All-66-Conference Academic Team.
Bella is a 4.0 student and is the valedictorian of the Holdenville 2025 graduating class.
If you want to nominate an amazing athlete, visit news9.com/athlete.
