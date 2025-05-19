Amazing Athlete Izabella Smith

News 9 and Communication Federal Credit Union's Amazing Athlete for May 19, 2025, is Izabella Smith from Holdenville High School.

Monday, May 19th 2025, 9:54 am

By: News 9


News 9 and Communication Federal Credit Union's Amazing Athlete for May 19, 2025, is Izabella Smith from Holdenville High School.

Izabella is an all-conference and all-district basketball player for Holdenville.

She won the Ada Area All-Star three-point shooting contest the last two years and also earned a spot on the All-66-Conference Academic Team.

Bella is a 4.0 student and is the valedictorian of the Holdenville 2025 graduating class.

﻿If you want to nominate an amazing athlete, visit news9.com/athlete.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 19th, 2025

May 12th, 2025

May 5th, 2025

April 28th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 20th, 2025

May 20th, 2025

May 20th, 2025

May 20th, 2025