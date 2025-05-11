Oklahoma passes law requiring clear labels on 'fake meat' products

A new law signed by Governor Kevin Stitt will require plant-based and insect protein products to be clearly labeled.

Sunday, May 11th 2025, 9:34 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A new law signed by Governor Kevin Stitt will require plant-based and insect protein products to be clearly labeled, banning the use of traditional meat terms to describe non-meat items sold in Oklahoma.

Under the new legislation, manufacturers can no longer use words like “beef,” “chicken,” or “sausage” to brand products that do not come from animals. The law aims to eliminate consumer confusion and ensure shoppers know exactly what they’re buying.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture will be responsible for investigating any false advertising complaints related to the new labeling requirements. Violators could face misdemeanor charges under the law.

State officials say the law supports transparency for both meat-eaters and vegetarians. The measure goes into effect on November 1.
Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

