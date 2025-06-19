What to know about new notary changes and Deed Fraud

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 5:09 pm
Deed fraud is a nationwide issue, but it is happening more and more in Oklahoma.
As a result, SB 1028 just passed legislation last session; however, it will not go into law until January of 2026.
The new law requires a potential notary to undergo a background check and fingerprinting through the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI)
The Oklahoma County Clerk's Office wants to be sure that businesses and individuals are fully prepared to make these changes. It also wants to be sure of a smooth process.
It happens when someone puts a fraudulent notary with a fraudulent signature.
Property records are public records which is how scammers can search for their target.
The office is unable to give you legal advice. They suggest you file a police report and get an attorney.
