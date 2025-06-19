What to know about new notary changes and Deed Fraud

Oklahoma counters increasing deed fraud with new notary law, what you need to know to protect your property.

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 5:09 pm

By: Stephanie Maniche


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Deed fraud is a nationwide issue, but it is happening more and more in Oklahoma.  

As a result, SB 1028 just passed legislation last session; however, it will not go into law until January of 2026. 

The new law requires a potential notary to undergo a background check and fingerprinting through the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI

Why is the bill going into effect next year? 

The Oklahoma County Clerk's Office wants to be sure that businesses and individuals are fully prepared to make these changes. It also wants to be sure of a smooth process.  

How are people committing deed fraud? 

It happens when someone puts a fraudulent notary with a fraudulent signature.

How are people accessing homeowners' information? 

Property records are public records which is how scammers can search for their target.  

Can the County Clerk Office help if I am a victim of deed fraud? 

The office is unable to give you legal advice. They suggest you file a police report and get an attorney. 

Are there ways to protect your property? 

  1. You can sign up with the Property Alert System and register to receive alerts whenever there is a transaction on your home.  
  2. You can also call 405-713-1865 for assistance.  
  3. You can also visit your local library, where information on protecting your property is available
Stephanie Maniche
Stephanie Maniche

Multimedia journalist Stephanie Maniche joined News 9 in January 2025. She has a passion for telling compelling stories that inform, engage and inspire communities. Stephanie previously worked in Alpena, MI and Wichita, KS.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 19th, 2025

June 14th, 2025

June 14th, 2025

June 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 20th, 2025

June 20th, 2025

June 20th, 2025

June 20th, 2025