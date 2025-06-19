What to know about new notary changes and Deed Fraud

Oklahoma counters increasing deed fraud with new notary law, what you need to know to protect your property.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

Deed fraud is a nationwide issue, but it is happening more and more in Oklahoma.

As a result, SB 1028 just passed legislation last session; however, it will not go into law until January of 2026.

The new law requires a potential notary to undergo a background check and fingerprinting through the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI)

Why is the bill going into effect next year?

The Oklahoma County Clerk's Office wants to be sure that businesses and individuals are fully prepared to make these changes. It also wants to be sure of a smooth process.

How are people committing deed fraud?

It happens when someone puts a fraudulent notary with a fraudulent signature.

How are people accessing homeowners' information?

Property records are public records which is how scammers can search for their target.

Can the County Clerk Office help if I am a victim of deed fraud?

The office is unable to give you legal advice. They suggest you file a police report and get an attorney.

Are there ways to protect your property?