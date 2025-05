Police say Dakota White was involved in a dispute with another man at a local trailer park when he fired the shot.

By: Graham Dowers

A Purcell man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun during an argument, with a bullet striking a nearby trailer and narrowly missing a baby’s crib.

Police say Dakota White was involved in a dispute with another man at a local trailer park when he fired the shot.

No injuries were reported, but authorities say the round came dangerously close to where an infant was sleeping. White was arrested at the scene.