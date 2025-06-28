Arson attempt under investigation in southwest Oklahoma City

Police are investigating an attempted arson in southwest Oklahoma City after a man was seen pouring gasoline around a home early Saturday morning.

Saturday, June 28th 2025, 8:48 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are investigating a suspected arson attempt in southwest Oklahoma City after a man was seen pouring gasoline around a home early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called to the home near Southwest 74th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just before 5 a.m. Authorities say witnesses reported a man spreading fuel around the property, but he fled the scene before police arrived, and before he could ignite the fire.

Authorities say the same man was involved in a domestic incident at the same address Friday night. Police responded to that call after he reportedly demanded that family members leave the home. However, officers say they were unable to legally remove anyone from the residence at the time.

The man’s identity has not been released, and no injuries or property damage were reported.

