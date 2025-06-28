Laverne pastor arrested on multiple charges including sexual assault and drug distribution

Saturday, June 28th 2025, 10:09 am
A pastor in northwest Oklahoma is facing criminal charges following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Agents with the OSBI say Christopher Cassel, a pastor in Laverne, has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault case. Cassel is accused of forcible sodomy and is also facing additional complaints, including distributing narcotics and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and have not released further details about the case or any potential victims. Cassel was booked into jail and is awaiting formal charges.
