Laverne pastor arrested on multiple charges including sexual assault and drug distribution

Laverne pastor Christopher Cassel was arrested for forcible sodomy, drug distribution, and furnishing alcohol to a minor, OSBI says.

By: Graham Dowers

A pastor in northwest Oklahoma is facing criminal charges following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Agents with the OSBI say Christopher Cassel, a pastor in Laverne, has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault case. Cassel is accused of forcible sodomy and is also facing additional complaints, including distributing narcotics and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and have not released further details about the case or any potential victims. Cassel was booked into jail and is awaiting formal charges.