1 dead, 2 injured after crash in southeast Oklahoma City. Driver in custody

By: Graham Dowers

-

One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash late Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 41st Street and Shields Boulevard. According to investigators, a pickup truck struck a car that was backing out of a driveway, but the impact also extended beyond the roadway.

Authorities say a person standing in the yard nearby was hit and killed. Their identity has not yet been released.

Police say the two people inside the car were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The driver of the pickup was taken into custody at the scene. Police have not yet released details on possible charges but say the investigation is ongoing.