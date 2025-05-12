Dean Blevins inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame

Dean Blevins, News 9 Sports Director, earns his place in the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, continuing the legacy of local sports coverage.

By: News 9, News On 6

News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins has been inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.

After decades of sharing his sports wisdom and spreading his love of athleticism at every level of competition, from all of us here at Griffin Media, we celebrate the award and legacy Blevins has brought to our newsroom.

Honored as part of the 55th Hall of Fame inductees, Blevins was awarded the spot along other Griffin Media journalists, including the late Sports Director Bill Teegins and News On 6 Chief Photographer Oscar Pea.