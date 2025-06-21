OKC Thunder's Mark Daigneault maintains confidence ahead of Game 7

Admiring Indiana's grit, Coach Mark details his strategy for Game 7, focusing on instinctive play, internal pressure, and maintaining their physical, disciplined defense.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up for a competitive and jaw-clenching Game 7 Sunday evening. The series finale of the NBA Finals will push both teams to the limit, and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault expressed his team's constant improvement and preparedness in today's press talk.

Watch the full conference above, or follow along for the key takeaways:

Respect for Opponent and Coaching Duel

Daigneault expressed deep respect for Rick Carlisle, calling it "humbling" to compete against him in a seven-game series and praising the Indiana team's consistent identity and competitiveness.

Approach to Game Seven

Emphasized the importance of players relying on instincts and confidence rather than overthinking, especially in high-pressure situations like Game 7. Stressed that preparation and trust in the work done throughout the season are crucial, but aggressiveness and instinct must not be sacrificed for over-preparation.

Pressure and Responsibility

Mark discussed feeling significant internal pressure to serve the team and organization well, rather than external pressure from the game situation itself. Highlighted a sense of responsibility to the players, organization, and city, describing it as a constant "fire" regardless of circumstances.

Intangibles and Competitive Edge

Both teams rely heavily on intangibles such as effort, force, and willpower, which have defined the series. Winning these "contests of will" is seen as pivotal, with both teams being highly competitive and team-oriented.

Significance of Game Seven

Mark described Game 7 as a "privilege" and a unique, valuable experience for all involved. Despite the allure and pressure, he emphasized the need to focus on fundamentals and "being who we are" once the game starts.

Physical Play and Discipline

The team is recognized for physical defense but also for maintaining discipline, with very few technical fouls throughout the season. Mark attributed this to a culture of respecting officials, focusing on controllables, and playing within the rules, rather than a strict organizational mandate.

Adapting to Playoff Challenges

Noted that few players have matched their regular season statistics due to the high defensive quality in the series, except for Pascal Siakam, who has maintained his level. Explained that playoff series are unique because teams face each other repeatedly, making it harder for players to consistently perform at peak levels.

Offense vs. Defense in the Series

Mark acknowledged that their defense has been more consistent than their offense during the playoffs. Cited that offense generally becomes more difficult in the playoffs due to repeated matchups, with both teams experiencing lower offensive output compared to the regular season. Stressed the need to continue searching for offensive solutions, especially after a poor showing in Game 6, to secure a win in Game 7.

