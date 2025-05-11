DC Debrief: Reconciliation Bill, UK trade deal, and more cuts
Congress negotiates major reconciliation bill with significant impact on taxes and Medicaid. Insights into the political dynamics and what it means for the state of Oklahoma.
Saturday, May 10th 2025, 8:30 pm
Alex Cameron,
Scott Mitchell,
Victor Pozadas
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Reconciliation Bill Negotiations
- Congress is currently working on a major reconciliation bill, with significant media attention expected as negotiations intensify in the coming weeks.
- President has shifted his position on taxes for the wealthiest Americans, now supporting tax increases for this group, which is a notable change from earlier statements.
- The state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap is a major sticking point. New York and California Republicans, especially those from high-tax states and purple districts, are pushing for a higher cap than the current $10,000, with some finding a proposed $30,000 cap insufficient.
- Far-right House members are resisting concessions on SALT because increasing the cap would raise the overall cost of the package, making it harder to achieve desired savings.
Medicaid Cuts and State Budgets
- There is no agreement yet on how to achieve mandated Medicaid cuts, with the House Energy and Commerce Committee tasked to find $880 billion in savings over ten years.
- Most options to achieve these savings would require states to increase their share of Medicaid funding, which could result in millions losing coverage and would complicate state budget negotiations across the country
- These federal decisions have significant implications for state legislatures, which are currently finalizing their own budgets and are concerned about potential increases in their required Medicaid contributions.
Political Dynamics and Timeline
- The Republican majority in the House is slim, with only a three-vote margin, making it difficult to pass legislation without near-unanimous support within the party
- Democrats are not expected to support the bill due to objections to its contents, and some Republicans, particularly from the House Freedom Caucus, are insisting on strict adherence to previously agreed budget cuts.
- The original goal was to pass the bill by Memorial Day, but this is increasingly seen as unrealistic. There is speculation that the deadline may slip to Labor Day or beyond
Trade Deal with the UK
- The president announced progress on a trade deal with the UK, partly in response to criticism over tariffs and the need to show economic wins.
- The deal is not finalized and could take months to complete. It is expected to deliver benefits such as $5 billion in new earnings for American exporters, notably in the beef industry, and reduce tariffs on British autos and metals.
- The negotiation process has been opaque, with few details released and ongoing talks, including with China, continuing behind the scenes
Overall Context
- The legislative process is described as "high stakes poker," with significant consequences for both federal and state governments, as well as for the broader economy and specific industries.
- The outcome of these negotiations remains uncertain, with both legislative deadlines and policy details still in flux.
Alex Cameron
Alex Cameron is the current Washington Bureau Chief for News 9 in Oklahoma City and for News On 6 in Tulsa and brings reports directly from Washington, D.C. on the weekdays.