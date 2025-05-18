DC Debrief: Budget advances, major job creators, appropriations
Major legislation, budget decisions and a huge economic boost for Pryor, OK - all the critical news from D.C. Oklahomans need to know.
Saturday, May 17th 2025, 8:38 pm
Alex Cameron,
Scott Mitchell,
Victor Pozadas
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Overview
- The discussion centers on significant legislative developments in Washington, D.C., with a focus on issues relevant to Oklahomans, including a major bill moving through Congress, budget negotiations, and a notable business investment in Oklahoma.
Key Legislative Bill
- A major bill is advancing in the House, with all aspects considered important to Oklahomans.
- The level of unity among House members, especially Republicans, will be crucial for its passage. There have been fractures within the House Republican Conference, so passing the bill is not guaranteed.
- If the bill passes the House, it will go to the Senate, where significant changes are expected, particularly regarding tax policy and Medicaid. The Senate's changes could make it difficult for the House to approve the final version when it returns.
- The Republican majority in both chambers is slim, making the process delicate and uncertain.
Budget and Appropriations Process
- There are two parallel legislative tracks: the major bill and the FY26 appropriations process.
- The goal is to pass 12 appropriations bills, a longstanding Republican objective. However, Senate filibuster rules require 60 votes, necessitating bipartisan support.
- If appropriations bills are not passed individually, Congress may resort to an omnibus bill or a continuing resolution, which is not the preferred outcome.
- The deadline for passing appropriations is September 30, but legislative time is limited, making timely action critical.
Potential Government Shutdown and Debt Ceiling
- There is concern about a possible government shutdown in September or October if appropriations and the debt ceiling are not addressed in time.
Major Economic Development Announcement
- A significant job announcement was made: CDC Global, an ammunition manufacturing company, will invest $300 million in a new facility at the Mid-America Industrial Park in Pryor, Oklahoma, creating 350 jobs.
- The state is supporting the project with $10 million from the governor’s quick action closing fund, contingent on the company meeting specific benchmarks.
- The announcement had been delayed due to concerns about tariffs, and other similar announcements are on hold for the same reason. Uncertainty about tariffs is making it difficult for companies to plan long-term investments in Oklahoma.
Business Concerns about Trade Policy
- While business leaders generally support the administration’s direction on trade and fair trade, the unpredictable and short-term nature of tariff decisions (often on a 90-day basis) is causing uncertainty and hindering planning for both American and international companies.
Looking Ahead
- The coming week’s focus will be on whether the House can pass the reconciliation bill and how the legislative battles over budget and appropriations unfold.
Alex Cameron
Alex Cameron is Griffin Media’s Washington Bureau Chief, reporting from our nation’s capital on issues that impact Oklahomans. An award-winning journalist, Alex first joined the News 9 team in 1995, and his reporting has taken him around the world, covering stories in Bosnia, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Seattle, New York and Ukraine.