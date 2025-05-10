Okla. Attorney General Gentner Drummond issues consumer alert for 23andMe customers–what to know

Saturday, May 10th 2025, 8:35 am
Attorney General Gentner Drummond has issued a consumer alert for Oklahomans who have utilized the company 23andMe for genetic testing.
The alert says that, in the wake of the company filing for bankruptcy protection last month, 23andMe has indicated its intent to sell its corporate assets. Drummond's office says that the sale will likely include stored genetic data submitted by customers.
“The implications of 23andMe selling genetic information to the highest bidder are understandably very concerning to Oklahomans who have used the company’s services,” Drummond said. “While the situation is troubling, there are easy steps that consumers can take to proactively safeguard their privacy.”
The Attorney General's office also shared tips for those consumers:
If you have opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe and wish to change your preference, you can do so on your account settings page, under "Preferences."
Consumers can revoke consent for research in their 23andMe account settings, under "Research and Product Consents."
May 10th, 2025
May 11th, 2025
May 10th, 2025
May 11th, 2025