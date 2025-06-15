Israeli strike on Iran sparks concern from Oklahoma delegation, Lankford emerges as key voice

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, recently back from the Middle East, is emerging as a key voice in Washington following Israel’s strike on Iran, warning of rising tensions and potential U.S. involvement.

By: Alex Cameron, Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

-

As tensions escalate in the Middle East following a major Israeli strike on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, Oklahoma’s congressional delegation is closely monitoring the conflict, with Senator James Lankford emerging as one of the most vocal and informed voices.

Israel's attack on Iran raises fears of wider conflict

On this weekend’s edition of DC Debrief, political analyst Scott Mitchell sat down with Washington correspondent Alex Cameron to break down the rapidly unfolding developments and how they’re resonating on Capitol Hill.

“This is something that we've been hearing might happen for a long time,” Mitchell said. “Now there's a full-scale conflict which threatens everything from oil prices here to drawing the United States into a war over there.”

Senator James Lankford warns of rising Middle East tensions

Sen. Lankford, who serves on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, had just returned from a trip to the Middle East, including stops in Jordan, Iraq, and Israel, days before the strike. According to Cameron, Lankford signaled rising tensions in the region and warned of Iran’s volatility in a conversation less than 24 hours before the attacks.

“He didn't predict necessarily that Israel was about to strike Iran, but he just said Iran is a very dangerous place right now,” Cameron said.

U.S. response and international fallout from Israeli airstrike

While the Biden administration had urged Israel to hold off in hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough, the situation shifted quickly. Officials have since emphasized that the United States was not involved in Israel’s decision to strike, a distinction repeated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin is also likely to weigh in, Cameron said, but also says that Lankford’s committee role and firsthand experience abroad make him the delegation’s most informed member on the matter.

Oklahoma delegation fills foreign policy void left by Inhofe

The unfolding crisis has broad implications, from energy prices to global security. Mitchell noted that the absence of former Senator Jim Inhofe, long a prominent voice on defense issues, leaves Lankford with increased influence on foreign policy matters.