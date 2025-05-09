Thunder Report: Thunder ready for first road game of Round 2

Western Conference semifinals: Thunder gear up for a tough match against the Nuggets in Ball Arena in Denver. Confidence high following their impressive game 2 win.

By: Steve McGehee, Victor Pozadas

The Thunder are set for game 3 in the Western Conference semifinals after a massive showing against the Denver Nuggets in game 2 in Oklahoma City.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. CT in the Ball Arena as the Thunder predict a physical and tough match on their way to the finals.

"After what I witnessed two nights ago in Oklahoma City, I feel good about their chances," Sports Reporter Steve McGehee said. "It's unfortunate what they gave away in game number one, losing that game late to the Nuggets in the last second."

The Thunder don't plan on underestimating the Nuggets, especially with home-court advantage.

"They have been very good road team in the regular season. We'll see what that means in the postseason," McGehee said. "This is a different animal, playing against a much better team."

The Nuggets lost by record margins in game 2 of the series, but the Thunder plan to stay confident and not take things for granted.

"I expect nothing less for them to bring it tonight," Thunder Center Chet Holmgren said. "They're a good team. They've got a lot of competitors out there, and you know, they want to win. They're on their home floor."

Thunder Guard Cason Wallace also commented on the potential physicality of game 3 as the Nuggets look to strike back after the stomp that was game 2.

"It's the playoffs," he said. "Everybody's going to throw their best punch."

McGehee ends with showing off the Thunder stress doll, still missing an arm, as we're not out of the woods yet, and a decisive game 3 win would keep our momentum going into the fourth game of the series.