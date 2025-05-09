OKC Thunder vs Nuggets Game 3 preview: 3 keys, how to watch, history, injury news, last meeting, odds

OKC looks for the series lead in Denver. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.

By: Jeremie Poplin

As the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets head into Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series, tied 1-1, the Thunder aim to carry forward their momentum from a dominant Game 2 victory.

Here are three keys for the Thunder to focus on to take the series lead in Denver:

1. Establish Physicality Early

In Game 2, the Thunder set the tone with a 45-point first quarter, overwhelming the Nuggets from the outset.

Compacting the paint to try and contain Jokic, while also putting the pressure on Denver to hit shots early in their limited lineup. Denver couldn't shoot well enough early to stay in the game.

Force and be comfortable with guys like Braun taking open looks. Take the game to Denver.

Setting a physical tone can put the Nuggets on their heels and establish control of the game's tempo.

2. Turnovers and Rebounding

Game 2 was a complete flip on the rebounding front. OKC out-rebounded the Nuggets, which helped the Thunder in their lethal transition game.

The Thunder have turned Denver over 38 times so far through two games in this series, which is almost in line with the average amount of turnovers forced by the OKC defense through the season.

Their effort and understanding of passing angles on defense will push and tire Denver as the series moves forward.

3. Maintain Offensive Efficiency

The Thunder's offensive explosion in Game 2, shooting 56.2% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range, was a key factor in their victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 34 points on 11-of-13 shooting, complemented by contributions from multiple players scoring in double figures.

Continued ball movement and smart shot selection can help the Thunder keep the pressure on the Nuggets' defense. It's not just SGA, it's guys like Dort knocking down early shots and taking advantage of every opportunity.

Did You Know?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only team in NBA history to post two games in the same postseason where they won by 40+ points, made 15+ threes, shot over 90% from the free throw line, recorded 20+ steals and blocks combined, and had all five starters score in double figures

Full Injury Report:

Denver Nuggets

Holmes II, DaRon Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Oklahoma City Thunder

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Last Matchup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points in just three quarters as the Oklahoma City Thunder dismantled the Denver Nuggets 149-106 on Wednesday night, evening their Western Conference semifinal series at 1-1.

The Thunder made history with an NBA playoff-record 87 first-half points, eclipsing the 86 scored by Cleveland in the 2017 Finals. Chet Holmgren’s two free throws with one second left in the half sealed the milestone and gave OKC a 31-point lead at the break.

It was a complete reversal from Game 1, with Oklahoma City setting franchise playoff marks for both points in a quarter (45 in the first) and total points in a game. SGA was nearly flawless, shooting 11-of-13 from the field and 11-of-11 from the line, while adding eight assists and leading eight Thunder players in double figures.

“We knew what was at stake,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We came out desperate.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised his star’s efficiency and unselfishness, calling his performance “an unbelievable blend.”

Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who had 42 and 22 in Game 1, was limited to 17 points and 8 rebounds before fouling out in the third quarter. Russell Westbrook led Denver with 19 points, but was booed by the OKC crowd and picked up a technical early in the game.

“We got punked,” said Denver interim coach David Adelman. “They came out with the right intensity. We didn’t.”

Thunder vs. Nuggets Playoff History

2011 Western Conference First Round

Series Result: Thunder won 4-1 Overview: This was the first and (as of 2025) only playoff meeting between the two franchises. The Thunder, led by Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, were emerging as contenders. Denver had just traded Carmelo Anthony and was relying on a deeper, balanced team with players like Ty Lawson, Danilo Gallinari, and Nene. Durant averaged 32.4 PPG in the series, including 41 points in the series-clinching Game 5.

Other Notes

Since 2011, the teams have not faced each other in the postseason, though they’ve had several intense regular-season matchups. Both teams have experienced major roster changes and rebuilds since then, and as of 2025, both are again contenders in the West.

1982 Western Conference First Round

Result: Seattle won 2-1 This was back when the first round was a best-of-three series. Key players for Seattle: Jack Sikma, Gus Williams Key players for Denver: Alex English, Kiki Vandeweghe

1988 Western Conference First Round

Result: Seattle won 3-2 A tightly contested five-game series. Seattle was led by Dale Ellis and Xavier McDaniel. Denver featured Alex English, Fat Lever, and Michael Adams.

1994 Western Conference First Round

Result: Denver won 3-2 Historic upset: Seattle was the #1 seed, and Denver was #8. Denver became the first 8-seed in NBA history to beat a 1-seed in the playoffs. Famous for the image of Dikembe Mutombo lying on the floor, holding the ball in celebration. Seattle stars: Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp Denver stars: Dikembe Mutombo, LaPhonso Ellis, Robert Pack

Looking Ahead

Western Conference Semi-Finals – Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Game 3: Thunder at Nuggets (Fri. May 9, 9:00, ESPN) Game 4: Thunder at Nuggets (Sun. May 11, 2:30, ABC) Game 5: Nuggets at Thunder (Tue. May 13, TBA) Game 6: Thunder at Nuggets (Thurs. May 15 TBA)* If necessary Game 7: Nuggets at Thunder (Sun. May 18 TBA)* If necessary

Game Info

May 9, 2025, 9:00

Ball Arena, Denver

Watch: ESPN, FanDuel Oklahoma

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 5.5-point favorites via FanDuel