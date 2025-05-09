OKC Thunder vs Nuggets Game 3 preview: 3 keys, how to watch, history, injury news, last meeting, odds

Friday, May 9th 2025, 10:12 am
As the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets head into Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series, tied 1-1, the Thunder aim to carry forward their momentum from a dominant Game 2 victory.
Here are three keys for the Thunder to focus on to take the series lead in Denver:
In Game 2, the Thunder set the tone with a 45-point first quarter, overwhelming the Nuggets from the outset.
Compacting the paint to try and contain Jokic, while also putting the pressure on Denver to hit shots early in their limited lineup. Denver couldn't shoot well enough early to stay in the game.
Force and be comfortable with guys like Braun taking open looks. Take the game to Denver.
Setting a physical tone can put the Nuggets on their heels and establish control of the game's tempo.
Game 2 was a complete flip on the rebounding front. OKC out-rebounded the Nuggets, which helped the Thunder in their lethal transition game.
The Thunder have turned Denver over 38 times so far through two games in this series, which is almost in line with the average amount of turnovers forced by the OKC defense through the season.
Their effort and understanding of passing angles on defense will push and tire Denver as the series moves forward.
The Thunder's offensive explosion in Game 2, shooting 56.2% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range, was a key factor in their victory.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 34 points on 11-of-13 shooting, complemented by contributions from multiple players scoring in double figures.
Continued ball movement and smart shot selection can help the Thunder keep the pressure on the Nuggets' defense. It's not just SGA, it's guys like Dort knocking down early shots and taking advantage of every opportunity.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only team in NBA history to post two games in the same postseason where they won by 40+ points, made 15+ threes, shot over 90% from the free throw line, recorded 20+ steals and blocks combined, and had all five starters score in double figures
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points in just three quarters as the Oklahoma City Thunder dismantled the Denver Nuggets 149-106 on Wednesday night, evening their Western Conference semifinal series at 1-1.
The Thunder made history with an NBA playoff-record 87 first-half points, eclipsing the 86 scored by Cleveland in the 2017 Finals. Chet Holmgren’s two free throws with one second left in the half sealed the milestone and gave OKC a 31-point lead at the break.
It was a complete reversal from Game 1, with Oklahoma City setting franchise playoff marks for both points in a quarter (45 in the first) and total points in a game. SGA was nearly flawless, shooting 11-of-13 from the field and 11-of-11 from the line, while adding eight assists and leading eight Thunder players in double figures.
“We knew what was at stake,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We came out desperate.”
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised his star’s efficiency and unselfishness, calling his performance “an unbelievable blend.”
Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who had 42 and 22 in Game 1, was limited to 17 points and 8 rebounds before fouling out in the third quarter. Russell Westbrook led Denver with 19 points, but was booed by the OKC crowd and picked up a technical early in the game.
“We got punked,” said Denver interim coach David Adelman. “They came out with the right intensity. We didn’t.”
Western Conference Semi-Finals
May 9, 2025, 9:00
Ball Arena, Denver
Watch: ESPN, FanDuel Oklahoma
The Thunder are listed as 5.5-point favorites via FanDuel
