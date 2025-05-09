Pet of the Week: LadyBird

Our Pet of the Week is LadyBird! She's a sweet 9-year-old girly who's super chill and needs a home.

By: Victor Pozadas

Our Pet of the Week is LadyBird. This 9-year-old little mutt is very cuddly and mellow, and gets along with anyone in her way.

This 11-pound girl has a small frame and has the perfect chill demeanor for any family looking for a dog to relax with.

OK Humane reminds us about the '3-3-3' rule, where it takes most dogs three days to settle in a home, three weeks to get used to a new schedule, and three months to start feeling like they're home and safe.

The organization has also announced a partnership fundraiser with Palomar, as OK Humane is housed there. Palomar is a program that helps victims of domestic violence and their pets find safety after any incident.

Head to the official site to find ways to help, volunteer, or donate.

LadyBird is available at the Oklahoma Humane Society Adoption Center at 7500 N Western Avenue, and all available pets can be seen on their website.

