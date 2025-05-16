Pet of the Week: Honey

Our Pet of the Week is Honey! She's a sweet 1-year-old girly who's super active and needs a home.

Our Pet of the Week is Honey. This 1-year-old little pitty mix is very energetic and affectionate, and gets along with most people when she's not all over them.

This spry girl has a small frame, but could be bouncing off the walls. She's perfect for families looking to go on a lot of walks and stay active.

OK Humane reminds us about the '3-3-3' rule, where it takes most dogs three days to settle in a home, three weeks to get used to a new schedule, and three months to start feeling like they're home and safe.

The organization has also announced an event on Tuesday, May 20th where adoptions will be half price. The 'Pepper & Pets 1/2 Adoption Event will be held at the regular OK Humane Society Adoption Center. This event would not be possible without the support of Parrish DeVaugh Injury Lawyers.

Head to the official site to find ways to help, volunteer, or donate.

Honey is available at the Oklahoma Humane Society Adoption Center at 7500 N Western Avenue, and all available pets can be seen on their website.

