OU Softball: Patty Gasso named SEC Coach of the Year, several players take top honors

OU Softball Head Coach Patty Gasso was named SEC Coach of the Year, with several players on the roster also taking home top honors.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

The Oklahoma Sooners tallied a total of nine different All-Southeastern Conference Postseason honors, with head coach Patty Gasso and senior right-handed pitcher Sam Landry taking home superlative awards as announced Friday, May 9.

The Sooners were the only team to have two different superlative honors, with head coach Patty Gasso being named SEC Coach of the Year and Sam Landry was tabbed SEC Newcomer of the Year. Six different Sooners combined for nine total awards between first team, second team, all-defensive and superlative honors.

Oklahoma was one of three teams to have at least three first team honorees, while the Sooners were the only team to have more than two all-defensive team picks.

Landry was also picked to the All-SEC First Team and the SEC All-Defensive Team. Joining Landry on the first team was redshirt-freshman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and sophomore Kasidi Pickering.

OU's middle infield was honored for its work, with freshman Gabbie Garcia taking home All-SEC Second Team. Garcia alongside second baseman Ailana Agbayani were both tabbed to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Head Coach Patty Gasso earned her 16th conference coach of the year honor and first SEC Coach of the Year laurel in the program's inaugural season in the SEC.

The Sooners won the 2025 SEC Regular Season Championship outright with a 17-7 record, which included sweeps against No. 15/12 Arkansas, No. 15/16 Mississippi State and No. 3/2 Texas.

The Sooners were tabbed to finish third in the SEC Preseason Poll and finished atop the league after the regular season for the 16th time under Gasso.

Landry has gone 19-4 in the circle this season, building her résumé as one of the top pitchers in the conference and the nation. The senior currently ranks first in the country among active pitchers with 82 wins.

The righty was named SEC Pitcher of the Week three times this season, while also being tabbed to the ESPN.com/USA College Softball Player of the Year Top 25 list.

The Mont Belvieu, Texas, native has logged 150.2 innings of work this season, adding four saves, 154 strikeouts and a .195 opponents' batting average to her impressive season and career ledger.

Her defense was on display with her league-leading 47 assists in the circle, while helping turn two double plays. Landry has worked 15 complete games on the season, with her most recent coming in a one-hit victory against No. 9/10 LSU Thursday, May 8.

McEnroe-Marinas' first full season saw her embrace the captain role and produce in a big way, especially during SEC competition. The redshirt-freshman entered postseason play tied for the league lead in home runs during conference play with 11.

The third baseman was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Freshman of the Year Top 25 list and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors April 29.

McEnroe-Marinas tallied multi-home run series against South Carolina, Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi State, while posting multi-home run games twice.

Pickering's play was recognized in the preseason with a Preseason All-SEC nod and finishing with first team all-conference recognition.

Pickering joined Landry as a member of the ESPN.com/USA Collegiate Softball Player of the Year Top 25 list last month and was also picked as Softball America's Star of the Week for March 4.

The outfielder is hitting .384 in games against SEC foes, while kickstarting the OU offense with a .516 on-base percentage. The Humble, Texas, native has walked a staggering 47 times, while homering 14 times and driving in 45 runs.

Pickering generated a career-best 16-game hitting streak between March 15 and April 13, while also reaching in 15-straight plate appearances.

Garcia has produced with the bat and her glove all season long, earning All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Defensive Team recognition in her freshman season. Her bat really came alive in the early stages of March as she homered in five consecutive games, becoming the first OU freshman since Jocelyn Alo to complete that feat.

Following that stretch she was selected as D1Softball Freshman of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week. A week later she added SEC Player of the Week honors to her name.

April 8 she took home her second Freshman of the Week honor after going 8-for-10. Over 149 chances, Garcia has permitted only three errors and hasn't made a defensive miscue in the entirety of league play.

Agbayani joined Garcia with the impressive glovework in the middle infield, making just one error all season at second base. The junior didn't make a mistake in the field until April 25, joining Garcia as the only duo in at least the Power Four level to not make an error up to that point in the season.

Agbayani has made a number of headlining plays this year, including a diving catch on a line drive with the bases loaded in an 11-3 win against Oklahoma State April 9.

She also put a bow on a 4-1 win against No. 10/9 Tennessee with a diving catch in shallow center to close the game.

No. 2/2 Oklahoma takes on No. 6/7 Arkansas in the SEC Tournament Semifinals Friday, May 9.