WCWS Schedule: What time and channel is Oklahoma vs. Texas Softball?

OU is 64-27 all-time against Texas in a series that dates back to 1997.

Friday, May 30th 2025, 2:47 pm

By: Jeremie Poplin


Ella Parker hit two home runs including a dramatic three-run walk-off in the seventh—to lift No. 2 Oklahoma past No. 7 Tennessee, 4-3, in the WCWS opener. Parker drove in all four runs and raised her season average to .420. OU turned three double plays, and Sam Landry escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to earn the win. The Sooners advance to face No. 6 Texas on Saturday.

Saturday, May 31 – Winners Bracket

Game 7: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Texas

🕖 3:00 p.m. CT | 📺 ABC

Game 8: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 UCLA

🕤 6:00 p.m. CT | 📺 ESPN


With a win Oklahoma would advance to Game 11 on Monday at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN

a loss would force Oklahoma to play an elimination game on Sunday night at 6 p.m. in Game 10 on ESPN2

2025 NCAA Women's College World Series (WCWS) Bracket

  1. Below is the WCWS bracket for 2025:

Jeremie Poplin
Jeremie Poplin

Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.

