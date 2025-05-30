WCWS Schedule: What time and channel is Oklahoma vs. Texas Softball?

Friday, May 30th 2025, 2:47 pm
Ella Parker hit two home runs including a dramatic three-run walk-off in the seventh—to lift No. 2 Oklahoma past No. 7 Tennessee, 4-3, in the WCWS opener. Parker drove in all four runs and raised her season average to .420. OU turned three double plays, and Sam Landry escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to earn the win. The Sooners advance to face No. 6 Texas on Saturday.
>>> SOONER MAGIC: Ella Parker hits a three-run walk-off homerun as the Sooners beat Tennessee in dramatic fashion
Game 7: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Texas
🕖 3:00 p.m. CT | 📺 ABC
Game 8: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 UCLA
🕤 6:00 p.m. CT | 📺 ESPN
With a win Oklahoma would advance to Game 11 on Monday at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN
a loss would force Oklahoma to play an elimination game on Sunday night at 6 p.m. in Game 10 on ESPN2
>>> Watch: Kasidi Pickering, Ella Parker, Sam Landry, and Patty Gasso reflect on gritty win
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
