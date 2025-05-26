Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Earn NCAA Regional Bids; Sooners Head to Chapel Hill, Cowboys to Athens

OU makes 4 straight NCAA Tournament appearance, opens vs. Nebraska; OSU sneaks in for 12th straight trip, faces Duke after Big 12 Tournament exit.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Sooners (35-20), went 2 and 1 at the SEC Tournament with a pair of wins, including a top-10 win over No. 10 Georgia on Wednesday, are in for their fourth straight NCAA Tournament. It's the 42nd NCAA postseason appearance. The Sooners will be in Chapel Hill, NC to open with an old friend, Nebraska.

The Sooners will face Nebraska (32-27) on Friday in the double-elimination regional. North Carolina (42-12) will play Holy Cross (31-25).





CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL

Friday, May 30, 2025

hosted by North Carolina

#1 North Carolina (42-12) vs. #4 Holy Cross (31-25), 11am, ACCN #2 Oklahoma (35-20) vs. #3 Nebraska (32-27), 4 p.m., ESPN+

OU is the No. 26 team in the final RPI, boasting a top-15 strength of schedule, 12 wins over NCAA Tournament teams, and nine victories against RPI top-25 opponents.

OU leads the all-time series against Nebraska 118-94-1. They’re also undefeated all-time against regional host North Carolina (2-0) and Holy Cross (2-0).

In five of their last seven NCAA appearances, they’ve played regionals at ACC schools, advancing to Super Regionals twice.

The Chapel Hill Regional winner will face the winner of the Eugene Regional, which includes No. 12 national seed Oregon, Arizona, Utah Valley, and Cal Poly.













The Cowboys are 28-23 after losing in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. This is the 12th consecutive NCAA Regional bid. OSU will open up against Duke (37-19, 17-13 in the ACC) in the Athens, Georgia Regional. Duke, the reigning ACC champion was beat by No. 2-seed Florida State Friday 14-7.

Oklahoma State is headed to its 50th NCAA Regional, tying Miami (FL) for the third-most appearances all-time. Only Texas (64) and Florida State (61) have more. The Cowboys have now earned 12 consecutive Regional bids, the fourth-longest active streak behind Vanderbilt, LSU, and Florida.

They’ll head to Athens, where Georgia (42-15) has dominated at home with a 29-4 record. Also in the Regional: Duke (37-19) and America East champ Binghamton (29-24).





ATHENS REGIONAL

﻿Friday, May 30, 2025

hosted by Georgia

#1 Georgia (42-15) vs. #4 Binghamton (29-24), 11am, SECN #2 Duke (37-19) vs. #3 Oklahoma St. (28-23), 5 p.m., ESPNU













The host sites are as follows:



