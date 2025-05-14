Patty Gasso talks postseason prep, youth impact, and regional draw ahead of Norman Regional

Oklahoma Sooners gear up for NCAA Softball Tournament's Norman Regional, hosting California, Omaha, and Boston University at Love's Field

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma Sooners, 2025 SEC Regular Season and Co-Tournament Champions, earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament and will host the Norman Regional at Love's Field from May 16–18. Joining OU in the regional are California, Omaha, and Boston University.

This marks the 14th straight year the Sooners have hosted a regional. Play begins Friday, May 16, with Omaha vs. California at 2:30 p.m., followed by Oklahoma vs. BU at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

Winners from Friday advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. game, while the losers face off shortly after. Saturday concludes with a win-or-go-home matchup. Sunday’s final time is TBD.

The SEC leads all conferences with 14 teams in the tournament. The Norman Regional winner will face the Tuscaloosa Regional champion, hosted by No. 15 seed Alabama.

Oklahoma is making its 31st consecutive NCAA appearance, all under head coach Patty Gasso. The Sooners advanced out of the 2024 Norman Regional with wins over Cleveland State and Oregon in Love’s Field’s debut season.

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso addressed the media this week as the No. 2 overall Sooners prepare to host the Norman Regional at Love’s Field. Gasso reflected on her team’s growth, postseason mindset, and thoughts on the regional field.

Emotions from SEC Co-Championship Weekend

Gasso described the weekend as “exciting yet frustrating” due to the weather-canceled SEC Championship Game. She felt the right decision was made and accepted the co-champion title with pride.

Rising Stars Powering the Sooners

Sydney Barker has emerged as a key contributor thanks to her work ethic and versatility. Gasso said Barker “changed our world” with her home runs vs. Arkansas and praised her defensive flexibility. Audrey Lowry has been a calming presence in the circle. Gasso highlighted her poise and “it factor,” especially as she’s settled into her role. Gabbie Garcia is playing with the confidence of a veteran, showing maturity beyond her freshman status. The youth on the team continues to impress: “They just keep getting better and more comfortable,” said Gasso.

On Sam Landry’s Growth

Landry has developed a renewed love for the game, particularly pitching, since joining OU. Gasso noted Landry’s success and confidence have elevated the staff, serving as a valuable example for younger pitchers.

Team Chemistry & Culture

Gasso emphasized the importance of practice and internal competition: “Practice is so important if you’re trying to find your way in.” Veteran players like Cyd Sanders and Hannah Coor have handled positional shifts with maturity, always ready to contribute.

Thoughts on the Norman Regional Field

Gasso praised Cal’s “feisty, West Coast toughness” and noted Boston University has several hitters batting over .300. She made it clear her team isn’t underestimating anyone: “We’re facing champions. This isn’t by luck.” OU’s staff heavily prepares for all opponents—even potential ones—and uses practice to simulate pitcher tendencies.

NCAA Bracketing Observations