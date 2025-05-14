Patty Gasso talks postseason prep, youth impact, and regional draw ahead of Norman Regional

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 6:34 pm
The Oklahoma Sooners, 2025 SEC Regular Season and Co-Tournament Champions, earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament and will host the Norman Regional at Love's Field from May 16–18. Joining OU in the regional are California, Omaha, and Boston University.
This marks the 14th straight year the Sooners have hosted a regional. Play begins Friday, May 16, with Omaha vs. California at 2:30 p.m., followed by Oklahoma vs. BU at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.
Winners from Friday advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. game, while the losers face off shortly after. Saturday concludes with a win-or-go-home matchup. Sunday’s final time is TBD.
The SEC leads all conferences with 14 teams in the tournament. The Norman Regional winner will face the Tuscaloosa Regional champion, hosted by No. 15 seed Alabama.
Oklahoma is making its 31st consecutive NCAA appearance, all under head coach Patty Gasso. The Sooners advanced out of the 2024 Norman Regional with wins over Cleveland State and Oregon in Love’s Field’s debut season.
Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso addressed the media this week as the No. 2 overall Sooners prepare to host the Norman Regional at Love’s Field. Gasso reflected on her team’s growth, postseason mindset, and thoughts on the regional field.
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
