Man charged in 2024 armed robbery at Garvin Co. marijuana grow

By: Christian Hans

A man accused of involvement in an armed robbery at a Garvin County marijuana grow was indicted Thursday, according to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

In a news release issued Thursday, Drummond says 26-year-old Geane Johnson Jr. was part of a group that assaulted multiple people at the marijuana business in Elmore City last June.

Investigators say the group stole a gun, cash and processed marijuana before stealing two cars to get away.

Drummond says Johnson faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, burglary in the first degree and assault while masked or in disguise.

Johnson has previous felony convictions, according to the release, including unlawful possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute, burglary in the second degree, eluding a police officer and multiple weapons charges in Oklahoma and Kansas.

“We are committed to apprehending dangerous criminals, driving bad actors out of Oklahoma and enhancing public safety,” Drummond said in the release. “I am deeply grateful to our local law enforcement partners who work alongside my office. These officers are essential in our joint mission to investigate, prosecute and dismantle criminal operations that threaten the well-being of Oklahoma citizens.”

The other suspects have not been identified at this time.