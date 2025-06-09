OKC Police issue warning for unauthorized drone use over Paycom Center

Drones over Paycom Center pose public safety risk, warns Oklahoma City Police Department. Be licensed, know the rules.

By: Madelyn Fisher

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning residents about the dangers of flying drones in busy areas without a commercial license.

The department says officers identified multiple drones being flown over the Paycom Center during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

OCPD says the drones were being flown above the Federal Aviation Administration's 400-foot ceiling. OCPD says this can put helicopter pilots in danger and endanger the lives of those below them.

The department says if you need to fly a drone in the area, be sure you have your commercial license and are adhering to rules and regulations.