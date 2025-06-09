OKC Police issue warning for unauthorized drone use over Paycom Center

Drones over Paycom Center pose public safety risk, warns Oklahoma City Police Department. Be licensed, know the rules.

Monday, June 9th 2025, 5:30 am

By: Madelyn Fisher


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning residents about the dangers of flying drones in busy areas without a commercial license.

The department says officers identified multiple drones being flown over the Paycom Center during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

OCPD says the drones were being flown above the Federal Aviation Administration's 400-foot ceiling. OCPD says this can put helicopter pilots in danger and endanger the lives of those below them.

The department says if you need to fly a drone in the area, be sure you have your commercial license and are adhering to rules and regulations.
