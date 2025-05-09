Oklahoma City Archbishop reflects on impact of first American Pope

A historic first captivated Oklahoma City’s Archbishop of the catholic archdiocese. He believes the decision could be a mending force for returning Americans to the global church, while continuing a legacy started by Pope Francis.

By: Matt McCabe

-

The election of American Cardinal Robert Prevost to the papacy shocked the world, but most especially, other Catholics in the United States.

Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul Coakley watched the results of the conclave live. He provided insights on what could be a decades-long papacy for 69-year-old Prevost, who has taken the name of Pope Leo XIV.

Why did he choose the name Leo?

“The fact that he's chosen the name of Leo; Leo XIII was his predecessor over 100 years ago,” Coakley said. “He reigned for a long time as Pope. And he was one of the great bridge Popes between the 19th and the 20th century. He confronted challenges, just as Leo XIV will confront."

“But, he was a pope who really introduced the world to, which has come to be known as Catholic social teaching, the great social encyclicals of the Catholic Church, applying the gospel and gospel principles to the challenges of the day. The first great social encyclical was the work of Pope Leo XIII.”

“So, if that's a hint as to what we might expect, I think we can expect to see Pope Leo XIV contributing to that growing body of Catholic teaching, which is particularly focused on applying the gospel message to real, concrete social concerns and needs of the times.”

Will he follow the legacy of Pope Francis?

“He will undoubtedly have great respect for the lead of Pope Francis in his contributions,” he said. “And we'll see how he builds upon those. I don't expect that there will be any rupture between the two pontificates and maybe, in many ways, some continuity. I'd say more continuity than not.”

What makes his papacy so historic?

“I think it will have a very significant impact here in the United States. Especially, I think, for the sense that he will understand, I think perhaps better than many, how to communicate to our cultural awareness in the United States. And, I think that will be attractive to Americans who maybe are or drifted away from the Catholic Church or who have certain prejudices against the Catholic Church as some sort of a foreign influence. Pope Leo XIV is as American as I am.”