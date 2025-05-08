OKC Zoo invites you to have 'Breakfast with the Animals'

The Oklahoma City Zoo unveils its second annual 'Breakfast with the Animals' experience.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

-

Back by popular demand, the Oklahoma City Zoo will be hosting it's second annual 'Breakfast with the Animals' held every Saturday in May.

In Thursday's Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Reporter Addie Crawford is joined by OKC Zoo Event Manager Jenna Dodson to talk about what people can expect in the wild and nature-filled family event.

"Oh yeah, we love this event," she said. "We will have bird caretakers that you can talk to and see birds, we'll have animal ambassadors out. We'll have a social caretaker chat and feeding with our rock monitor, and you can also feed giraffes."

The event comes back after last year's success and turnout. With this coming weekend's breakfast spots already sold out, the demand is high for this fun and nutritious outing.

"There's three more chances this month to come," Dodson said. "We see this starting to become a family tradition. Get your family out and come to the zoo for a really special day."

The ticket comes with a loaded breakfast and a ton of animal enrichment activities for everyone to participate in. The meal comes with a pancake topping bar, and a well-rounded breakfast buffet including fruit, bacon and all the breakfast classics.

Tickets start at $46 for children and $56 for adults. You get a discount if you're part of the ZOOfriends membership club as well. 'Breakfast with the Animals' proceeds benefit the monarch butterfly conservation at the Zoo.

Head to the OKC Zoo's official website for tickets and more information.