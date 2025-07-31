Inside ReStore’s Brand-New Norman Location

Thursday, July 31st 2025, 12:31 pm
The ReStore by Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity is open to the public selling new and used home goods, building materials, furniture and other household items. Most of these items are donated coming from individuals, local contractors, and builders.
With the store being donation based, the inventory changes daily, sometimes hourly.
Donations to the ReStore are tax deductible and can be dropped off at the back of the store.
All proceeds help fund the mission of Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity.
Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help fulfil its mission of affordable housing opportunities for everyone.
The organization says it always needs volunteers for ReStore. Volunteers at ReStore must be 16 years of age or over, have a completed background check, a current liability waiver, and attend an orientation prior to their first shift.
There are other ways to get involved other than at ReStore through Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity and you can learn about those on their website.
831 Sonoma Dr, Norman, Oklahoma 73071
Store Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Donations accepted 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturdays
