Inside ReStore’s Brand-New Norman Location

A nonprofit home improvement store and donation center celebrated a new location to better serve the Norman community by saving big and giving back.

By: Addie Crawford

-

The ReStore by Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity is open to the public selling new and used home goods, building materials, furniture and other household items. Most of these items are donated coming from individuals, local contractors, and builders.

With the store being donation based, the inventory changes daily, sometimes hourly.

Donations to the ReStore are tax deductible and can be dropped off at the back of the store.

All proceeds help fund the mission of Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteer Work

Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help fulfil its mission of affordable housing opportunities for everyone.

The organization says it always needs volunteers for ReStore. Volunteers at ReStore must be 16 years of age or over, have a completed background check, a current liability waiver, and attend an orientation prior to their first shift.

There are other ways to get involved other than at ReStore through Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity and you can learn about those on their website.

New ReStore Location

831 Sonoma Dr, Norman, Oklahoma 73071

Store Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Donations accepted 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturdays