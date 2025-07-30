Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Storyteller Theatre's latest production

Dorothy and friends come alive with color and live music in Storyteller Theatre's latest production of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Wednesday, July 30th 2025, 10:30 am

By: Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Storyteller Theatre OKC invites audiences on a journey to Oz with its original stage adaptation of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The classic story is reimagined with a special twist.

In this immersive experience, L. Frank Baum steps into the spotlight as the narrator, guiding audiences through the beloved tale he created over 100 years ago. Now, for the first time, witness the story through his eyes.

Performances

Storyteller Theatre will perform on Saturday, August 2nd at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the last show happening on Sunday, August 3rd at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 a piece and available here.

Location

Civic Center's CitySpace Black Box Theater

201 N Walker Avenue

Oklahoma City, 73102, OK


