Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Storyteller Theatre's latest production

Wednesday, July 30th 2025, 10:30 am
Storyteller Theatre OKC invites audiences on a journey to Oz with its original stage adaptation of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The classic story is reimagined with a special twist.
In this immersive experience, L. Frank Baum steps into the spotlight as the narrator, guiding audiences through the beloved tale he created over 100 years ago. Now, for the first time, witness the story through his eyes.
Performances
Storyteller Theatre will perform on Saturday, August 2nd at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the last show happening on Sunday, August 3rd at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 a piece and available here.
Location
Civic Center's CitySpace Black Box Theater
201 N Walker Avenue
Oklahoma City, 73102, OK
July 30th, 2025
July 28th, 2025
July 25th, 2025
July 30th, 2025
July 30th, 2025