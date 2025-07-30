Sewn Symmetry: An exhibition exploring Native American artistry

The First Americans Museum has a free exhibition through September on view in the Community Gallery showing symbolism of Southern Plains beadwork.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

-

The new First Americans Museum exhibition showcases pieces created by citizens of the Arapaho, Cheyenne and Kiowa tribes to demonstrate how beadwork expresses the distinct identities of these three communities.

From color to pattern, the designs often carry cultural knowledge embedded within them and are passed between generations to express culture, societal roles, family histories, and more.

Each piece in the exhibition has a story according to Assistant Curator John Hamilton, as each piece comes with a deep cultural meaning behind it.

"When you come and see this beautiful exhibit, of this beadwork that is over a century old, it is here to show the stories, histories and cultures of how rich Oklahoma tribes have always been," Hamilton said.

This free exhibit is presented in collaboration with the Museum of Nature and Science in Denver, to bring items with Oklahoma roots to the museum.

Visitors can see Sewn Symmetry: Symbolism of Southern Plains Beadwork until September 28, 2025.

Pictures and more information are on the First Americans Museum's website.