Midtown OKC bar shooting leaves 9 injured

Nine people were injured in a shooting Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City, police say. Seven received injuries from gunfire and another two were hit by flying glass.

By: Destini Pittman

-

Nine people are injured following a shooting Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the shooting happened near Northwest 10 Street and North Harvey Avenue.

Investigators say they believe at least two people were firing shots, which appeared to originate from outside a nearby establishment.

Seven people were hit by gunfire, and another two were injured by flying glass.

Four of the victims hit by gunfire have "serious injuries," according to OCPD, however, all nine are expected to survive.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. There have been no arrests at this time.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped OCPD respond to this shooting.

OCPD says the investigation is still in its early stages.

Police ask anyone with information related to this shooting to call the anonymous tipline at (405) 235-7300 or visit www.okccrimetips.com.