REAL ID enforcement begins May 7: What travelers need to know

Tuesday, May 6th 2025, 12:48 pm
The deadline for REAL ID enforcement is just one day away, and travelers without one could face major disruptions at airports starting tomorrow.
Beginning May 7, a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card will be required to board domestic flights and enter certain federal buildings. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says travelers who do not yet have a REAL ID should prepare for longer wait times and additional security screening.
Experts warn that the enforcement deadline could significantly slow down U.S. air travel as unprepared passengers encounter new restrictions. TSA is advising travelers without a REAL ID to arrive up to three hours early for domestic flights to allow time for extra verification procedures.
Related: REAL ID: What Oklahomans Need To Know Before May 2025
While Oklahoma drivers can still apply for a REAL ID, it typically takes about two weeks to arrive by mail. A temporary paper license will not be accepted at airport security checkpoints.
To apply for a REAL ID, you must visit a Department of Public Safety (DPS) office or a licensed tag agency in person and provide required documents.
The documents required include:
If you are If you have already applied but your REAL ID hasn’t arrived by mail before your scheduled flight, TSA says you should:
Passengers without a REAL ID or acceptable alternative may experience delays, additional screening or denial of entry at TSA checkpoints.
For more information, visit the Department of Homeland Security REAL ID page or the TSA Contact Center.
May 9th, 2025
May 9th, 2025