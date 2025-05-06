REAL ID enforcement begins May 7: What travelers need to know

The deadline for REAL ID enforcement is just one day away, and travelers without one could face major disruptions at airports.

By: Graham Dowers

Beginning May 7, a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card will be required to board domestic flights and enter certain federal buildings. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says travelers who do not yet have a REAL ID should prepare for longer wait times and additional security screening.

Experts warn that the enforcement deadline could significantly slow down U.S. air travel as unprepared passengers encounter new restrictions. TSA is advising travelers without a REAL ID to arrive up to three hours early for domestic flights to allow time for extra verification procedures.

While Oklahoma drivers can still apply for a REAL ID, it typically takes about two weeks to arrive by mail. A temporary paper license will not be accepted at airport security checkpoints.

To apply for a REAL ID, you must visit a Department of Public Safety (DPS) office or a licensed tag agency in person and provide required documents.

The documents required include:

Proof of identity (e.g., birth certificate, passport) Social Security number. The Physical card is not required. Two Proofs of Oklahoma residency (e.g., utility bill, lease agreement) Name Change Document (if applicable): If the last name to be entered on the Oklahoma License differs from the name on the Primary ID, you will need a document showing a legal name change. Immigration or Legal Presence Documents (if applicable)

If you are If you have already applied but your REAL ID hasn’t arrived by mail before your scheduled flight, TSA says you should:

Arrive at the airport early- they say arrive at least three hours before your departure. Bring multiple forms of ID, such as- an Oklahoma driver's license or ID, the temporary paper credential received at REAL ID issuance (Note: TSA does not accept this alone)Additional proof of identity, such as a birth certificate. Prepare for extra screening- TSA may require additional security checks and reserves the right to deny access if identity cannot be verified.

Passengers without a REAL ID or acceptable alternative may experience delays, additional screening or denial of entry at TSA checkpoints.

For more information, visit the Department of Homeland Security REAL ID page or the TSA Contact Center.