Where to get flowers in OKC

From boutique arrangements to farmers market stems, here’s where to find the perfect bouquet.

By: Bella Roddy

Here are some of the best places to pick up flowers in OKC:

🌸 The Wild Mother

Location: 629 W. Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City

This Black-owned floral studio in the Arts District is known for its artistic, garden-style arrangements.

🌷 Trochta’s Flowers and Garden Center

Location: 6700 N. Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City

A local favorite since 1950, Trochta’s offers ready-to-go floral arrangements and custom orders, along with plants, candles and gifts.

🌼 A Date With Iris

Location: 4201 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City

This boutique florist in the Western Avenue District crafts elegant arrangements with seasonal blooms. Shop in-store or online for pickup or delivery.

🌹 The Plant Shoppe

Location: 705 W. Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City

For a modern twist on florals, The Plant Shoppe offers arrangements in unique vessels, plus potted plants and build-your-own bouquet options.

💐 Curbside Flowers

Location: 522 N. Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City

Run by the Curbside Chronicle, this social enterprise supports individuals transitioning out of homelessness. Every bouquet helps someone in need—and the arrangements are beautiful, too.

🌻 OKC Flower Market

Location: 1601 N. Broadway Ave., Oklahoma City

This wholesale-style market is open to the public and offers affordable, bulk flowers for DIY bouquets or large gatherings.

🌸 Scissortail Park Farmers Market

When: Saturday, May 10, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: 415 S. Robinson Ave., Oklahoma City

The weekly farmers market often features fresh-cut flowers and seasonal blooms from local growers—perfect for a last-minute pick-up.

