Thunder fall short in Game 1: Daigneault takes responsibility for execution in late-game collapse

Oklahoma City falls for the first time this postseason as Denver steals game 1.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

In a Game 1 that Oklahoma City seemed to have in hand, a 14-point fourth-quarter lead slipped away as Denver rallied late to steal a road win. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault faced the media postgame, acknowledging both the promising elements and critical breakdowns in execution that ultimately cost his team the series opener.

6 THUNDER TAKEAWAYS: Missed chances, clutch shots & coaching questions lead to Nuggets stealing Game 1

“Credit to them,” Daigneault said. “They out-executed us down the stretch. I liked a lot of what we did most of the night — we had control of the game, but obviously didn’t close it tonight.”

Much of the conversation centered around late-game strategy, including OKC’s philosophy of fouling when up three. Daigneault didn’t deflect. “That’s on me,” he admitted. “I think giving the foul and getting it executed is critical. If there’s something to learn from that, it’s probably that I gave it too early.”

FULL RECAP: Gordon's game-winner, Jokic's 42 points, 22 rebounds lead Nuggets past Thunder in West Semis Game 1

Still, he refused to pin the loss solely on that decision. “That’s not why we lost the game,” Daigneault emphasized. “It came down to execution on both ends, rebounding, fouls in the backcourt, and our offense stagnating late.”

Denver’s Nikola Jokić poured in 42 points, including 10 from the free-throw line, exploiting OKC’s foul trouble and punishing small mistakes. “We tried to mix things up once he got his fifth foul,” Daigneault said, “but if you go at him every single possession, it can get you out of rhythm.”

Asked about Chet Holmgren’s missed free throws and subsequent defensive breakdown that allowed Aaron Gordon’s go-ahead three, Daigneault stood by his rookie. “I’m not going to smoke him right now,” he said. “We know the playoffs are a mountain to climb. These moments are part of it.”

Despite the sting of the collapse, the Thunder remain undeterred heading into Game 2.

“It’s a series — first to four,” Daigneault said. “We’ve got to be better, and we will be.”

Postgame Press Conference from SGA and Jalen Williams ⬇️