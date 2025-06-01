Recap: Thunder beat the Pacers twice in regular season matchup, stats, NBA Finals Matchup

Pacers and Thunder in NBA Finals. Game 1 is Thursday

By: Jeremie Poplin

The NBA Finals matchup is set with Oklahoma City and Indiana. Let's take a look back at the two regular season wins for the Thunder over the Pacers.

January 26

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 45 points, powering the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 120-114 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. He was nearly flawless, shooting 15-of-22 from the field and hitting all 11 of his free throws, as the Thunder secured their ninth straight victory.

Jalen Williams added 20 points, and Isaiah Hartenstein contributed a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Thunder played without defensive standout Alex Caruso, who is nursing a left hip strain.

Indiana had its five-game winning streak snapped. Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 23 points, Pascal Siakam recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Bennedict Mathurin chipped in 18. Myles Turner pulled down 11 boards, but Tyrese Haliburton struggled, finishing with only four points. Obi Toppin sprained his ankle in the first quarter and didn't return in the second half.

The Pacers jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first half and held a 61-53 advantage at halftime. They remained in front 84-83 entering the fourth, but the game saw 11 lead changes before Oklahoma City finally seized control. Indiana turned the ball over 11 times.

March 29

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 33 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Indiana Pacers, 132-111, on Saturday night, extending the Thunder’s winning streak to nine games. The NBA’s leading scorer went 10-of-23 from the floor and 10-of-12 at the line. The Thunder shot 51.1% from the field and turned the ball over just nine times

Lu Dort was red-hot from deep, scoring 22 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, while Jalen Williams added 18 for a Thunder team that continues to surge late in the season. Oklahoma City’s dominance came despite the absence of Chet Holmgren, who sat out to manage a lingering hip issue.

Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard led Indiana with 18 and 16 points, respectively. The Pacers came into the night winners of six of their last seven but were outclassed by a Thunder squad that boasts the league’s best defensive rating.





Team Stats Comparison: 2024–25 Regular Season

OKC Indiana