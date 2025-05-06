Watch: Thunder Postgame Q&A — SGA & JDub

SGA and JDub reflect on their game1 loss to Denver.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Q: Shai, what’s the mindset after a loss like this?

SGA: We're gonna find out what we're really made of. You can’t expect smooth sailing on this journey — nothing in life is. Today was an unexpected bump. No one expects to lose, especially that way, but it’s about how you respond after getting knocked down. That’s what we have to do next game.

Q: Can you take us through the play where you went up three with 10 seconds left — Jokic is out, they’re out of timeouts — but chose to foul?

SGA: Yeah, it's tough now because we lost, so it feels like we should’ve done the opposite. But we've been in that same situation before, fouled, and won. Tonight it didn’t go our way. We followed the plan, the analytics, how we usually close out games. It just didn’t work this time. That's basketball — it won't always go your way.

Q: JDub, as your last shot goes up at the buzzer, what’s going through your mind?

JDub: Honestly, I’m surprised it hit the glass. It was kind of shock after their three went in. We were out of timeouts, just trying to get it up and see what happens.

Q: What do you guys think changed after going up 14?

SGA: Execution and rebounding. We got some good looks, but could’ve had better possessions late.

JDub: Yeah, like you said — we were up 14. There’s a lot of things in a game that lead to a finish like that. Easy to blame the last minute, but little things add up. I missed two free throws early. They got runouts and second-chance points. It all adds up.

Q: What’s your message to Chet after the missed free throws late?

JDub: Those free throws would've helped, but that’s not why we lost. If they don’t hit that three, we win. If I hit mine early, it’s different too. There are a lot of factors. It’s not on him. It’s a moment of growth. He’ll be better for it.

Q: Does this loss feel like any others this season where a big lead slipped away?

SGA: Not really. The average swing in an NBA game is 13 points — that’s normal in the playoffs.

JDub: Exactly. That’s just basketball. It just didn’t go our way tonight.

Q: Did your options dry up late in the game offensively?

SGA: Hard to say right now. Felt like they did a good job loading the elbows, cutting off drives, being active in passing lanes. We got some decent looks, but we’ll go back and see what we can improve on. I know I will.

Q: How do you try to slow someone like Jokic — even when he’s not your primary assignment?

JDub: You just make good players work for catches and tough shots. Limiting second-chance points is key. Plays where we force a miss, then give up an and-one — that stuff adds up. The effort has to be there. Sometimes great players hit tough shots, just like we do.

Q: What was the mood like in the locker room afterward?

SGA: It sucked for a couple minutes. But then we were back to ourselves. We didn’t expect a perfect run. It’s about how we respond. There’s no use in sulking — all we can do is move forward and be better.

Q: What can be done better on the glass?

JDub: Box out, go up with two hands, grab the ball. Don’t stand and watch — attack it.

Q: You didn’t have many clutch games in the regular season. Did that affect execution late?

JDub: It’s easy to say that now because we lost. If we won, no one brings it up. It’s one of those things — win or lose, you always look at what could’ve been better. This isn’t a one-game series. We’ll learn, adjust, and move on.

SGA: Exactly. This is just a bump in the road.