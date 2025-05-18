“It’s a privilege to play”: Mark Daigneault highlights focus and execution ahead of Thunder’s Game 7

Sunday, May 18th 2025, 10:51 am
Q: Mark, how much are you looking forward to seeing your team’s energy and effort in Game 7?
Daigneault: Very much so. It’s a privilege to play in games like this, and I’m excited to see us compete. This group’s effort has been a superpower all year.
Q: At this stage of the series, how much comes down to execution?
Daigneault: Most of it. Games like this are determined by fundamental things—hard to do consistently under pressure, but that’s our challenge and focus.
Q: How do you frame the magnitude of this do-or-die game to your team?
Daigneault: We revisit themes we’ve talked about all year. If you need new material now, your message was wrong before. This is about leaning on habits we've built.
Q: What was the vibe like at practice?
Daigneault: Our guys are consistent. Their baseline of work and focus doesn’t really waver. That’s who they are, every day.
Q: Do you emphasize having Game 7 at home?
Daigneault: We didn’t have to—it's self-evident. Sleeping in our own beds says enough. Earning this speaks to the value of the regular season.
Q: How much does Alex Caruso’s experience help?
Daigneault: A lot—but he’s one of many. His focus, team-first mindset, and presence matter, but leadership comes from all over our roster.
Q: With limited Game 7 experience on your roster, how valuable is someone like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?
Daigneault: Experience helps, but once the ball is in the air, it’s the same game. What matters is staying present and executing, possession by possession.
Q: AC mentioned a “championship level of focus.” Do you see that on the floor?
Daigneault: Yes, it’s about staying locked in across 200 possessions. No one’s perfect—but we aim to stack as many focused moments as we can.
Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.
May 18th, 2025
May 15th, 2025
May 14th, 2025
May 19th, 2025