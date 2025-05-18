“It’s a privilege to play”: Mark Daigneault highlights focus and execution ahead of Thunder’s Game 7

Mark Daigneault and Thunder prepare for their pivotal Game 7.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Q: Mark, how much are you looking forward to seeing your team’s energy and effort in Game 7?

Daigneault: Very much so. It’s a privilege to play in games like this, and I’m excited to see us compete. This group’s effort has been a superpower all year.

Q: At this stage of the series, how much comes down to execution?

Daigneault: Most of it. Games like this are determined by fundamental things—hard to do consistently under pressure, but that’s our challenge and focus.

Q: How do you frame the magnitude of this do-or-die game to your team?

Daigneault: We revisit themes we’ve talked about all year. If you need new material now, your message was wrong before. This is about leaning on habits we've built.

Q: What was the vibe like at practice?

Daigneault: Our guys are consistent. Their baseline of work and focus doesn’t really waver. That’s who they are, every day.

Q: Do you emphasize having Game 7 at home?

Daigneault: We didn’t have to—it's self-evident. Sleeping in our own beds says enough. Earning this speaks to the value of the regular season.

Q: How much does Alex Caruso’s experience help?

Daigneault: A lot—but he’s one of many. His focus, team-first mindset, and presence matter, but leadership comes from all over our roster.

Q: With limited Game 7 experience on your roster, how valuable is someone like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Daigneault: Experience helps, but once the ball is in the air, it’s the same game. What matters is staying present and executing, possession by possession.

Q: AC mentioned a “championship level of focus.” Do you see that on the floor?

Daigneault: Yes, it’s about staying locked in across 200 possessions. No one’s perfect—but we aim to stack as many focused moments as we can.