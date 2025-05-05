2025 Tech Talk Series in Oklahoma to focus on extended reality in the workplace

A free tech event series is set to continue this month in Oklahoma City, focusing on how extended reality (XR) can be used in workforce training and collaboration.

By: Graham Dowers

Ashley Coffey, CEO of Coffey & Consult, spoke from the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch about the upcoming Tech Talk scheduled for May 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event is part of a quarterly series hosted in partnership with the Oklahoma City Innovation District.

“So I'm really excited that Coffey & Consult is collaborating with the Oklahoma City Innovation District to host free tech talks once per quarter,” Coffey said. “So they're open to the public and they're free and the whole goal of this is to bring that East Coast and West Coast innovation and knowledge to Oklahoma business as an individual.”

The May session will focus on XR, a term that includes augmented, mixed, and virtual reality technologies.

“XR is an umbrella term that stands for augmented, mixed and virtual reality,” Coffey explained. “And these are ways that we can interact with knowledge with other people and ways that are different than before. So imagine being able to go into a virtual environment and collaborate with your coworkers in real time and get that knowledge transfer and that upskilling that could really impact individuals in the workforce and in education as well.”

Coffey said the event series is designed to be accessible and occur at regular intervals.

“So I wanted to make it accessible and approachable to everyone because I know everyone is so busy these days. So it's once per quarter, once per quarter,” she said. “So May 22 is going to be the Q2 tech talk and we have the rest of them scheduled out.”

Attendance is free, though registration is required.

“Free, free, free,” Coffey said. “Yes. So don't want to make cost a barrier and there are plenty of spots open for everyone. We had like 50 or 60 people last time. So bring your friends, bring your coworkers come to learn this is a really good opportunity to say I've learned something new and now I can take XR into the workforce.”

Registration is available at Coffey & Consult's official site.