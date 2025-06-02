AutismOklahoma’s annual walk set for June 7 at Scissortail Park

Thousands are expected to attend AutismOklahoma’s annual walk on June 7 at Scissortail Park in OKC, celebrating inclusion and support for those on the autism spectrum.

By: Addie Crawford, Graham Dowers

-

This Saturday, thousands are expected to gather in downtown Oklahoma City for AutismOklahoma's annual walk, which is a celebration of inclusion and support for individuals on the autism spectrum, as well as their families.

The walk will take place on Saturday, June 7, at 9 a.m. at the Sports Pavilion in lower Scissortail Park.

Kelly Dyer Fry, executive director of AutismOklahoma, sat down with the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss what makes this event so meaningful.

Q: Can you tell us about AutismOklahoma's annual walk?

Fry: It's a celebration of everybody who may be on the spectrum or love someone who is on the spectrum. So we come together, we celebrate, and we have a lot of joy. There are a lot of vendors there and services, so it's a place to come and learn about autism, too. But it's just a lot of fun

Q: What has the reaction and energy been like at these past walks?

Fry: They are amazing. I had my first walk a few weeks ago in Tulsa. I was blown away. I mean, there were several thousand people there. A woman walked up, and she didn't know the walk was going on. And she just came to go shopping. So she shows up, and she walks up, and she says, "What is this?" And I said, "Well, this is the Autism Oklahoma Walk." She was completely blown away. She broke into tears. She said, "My son was diagnosed this week." She couldn't believe there were so many people there celebrating autism and showing such a huge level of support. So it was really beautiful.

Q: How many do you expect to attend the walk?

Fry: We expect around 5,000 people to join us because autism affects so many people. It's one in 31 are now diagnosed on the spectrum. So it's really, it's growing. There are so many families touched by it.

Q: How do we get involved?

Fry: Go to AutismOklahomaWalk.org, and you can sign up there. It's not too late to start a team if you'd like. Or just come out and join us Saturday morning. It is a fundraiser, so donations are accepted. But we're just there to love on people on the spectrum and celebrate each other and make connections.