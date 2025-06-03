deadCenter Film Festival celebrates 25 years of storytelling in Oklahoma City

The deadCenter Film Festival returns to Oklahoma City June 11–15 for its 25th year, showcasing 38 Oklahoma films, 25 world premieres, and Oscar-qualifying shorts across multiple downtown venues.

By: Graham Dowers

One of Oklahoma’s most iconic cultural events is preparing to mark a major milestone. The deadCenter Film Festival returns June 11–15 for its 25th year, bringing a week of films, panels, and celebrations to venues across downtown Oklahoma City.

Executive Director Cacky Poarch sat down for a broadcast interview on The Porch to share what makes this anniversary special and what attendees can expect from this year’s event.

“We are so proud. This is our 25th anniversary, our silver anniversary,” Poarch said. “We have screening locations. at Harkins, in Bricktown, at the First Americans Museum, at the Oklahoma Center Museum of Art. Our hub is the Oklahoma Contemporary.”

The festival, which began at City Arts (now the Oklahoma Contemporary), will return to its roots this year with expanded programming at the Contemporary and new events at Rodeo Cinema on Film Row and in the Stockyards.

Most of all, deadCenter remains dedicated to local talent.

“We're showing 38 Oklahoma films,” Poarch said. “We are also showing 25 world premieres. Something that is really special about our film festival is that we are Oscar qualifying in all three short film categories.”

Tickets and passes are available now at deadCenter Film's official website, with full festival passes priced at $225 and individual screenings at $10. Free events and panel discussions will be offered throughout the week at Oklahoma Contemporary.

One highlight for families and sports fans: an outdoor screening of the Oklahoma City Thunder film on Saturday, June 14.

“We were started as a platform for Oklahoma filmmakers, and it's amazing how much the Oklahoma film scene has continued to thrive,” Poarch said. “The mission of Dead Center Film is to inspire, promote, and celebrate creativity and community through film.”