A drone helped locate a man stranded by floodwaters near Seminole.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

A man was rescued from atop his stranded vehicle near Seminole, as seen on footage captured from a drone flying overhead.

According to FireHawk Drone Services in Seminole, the man was stranded on top of his car in the flooded Little River when the drone helped to locate him.

The man's vehicle had become stuck in a flooded area, but he was able to climb on top and into a rescuer's boat.