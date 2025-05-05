Family outraged as DA's office plans to dismiss charges in fatal SE OKC hit-and-run

A metro family is upset after learning the man accused of killing their loved one will soon be a free man.

By: Jennifer Pierce

The victim's family was informed last week that the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office planned to dismiss charges against the accused hit-and-run driver. Estrada was set to go to trial Monday morning.

It has been heartbreak after heartbreak for the family of Carlos Lewis.

“To say times have been tough right now is an understatement,” said Carlos Lewis II, victim’s son.

Carlos Lewis II lost his father last April. He prepared a statement in light of learning the accused killer will soon walk free.

“We’re doing our best to stay positive and trust in the justice system of Oklahoma will bring us justice,” said Lewis.

Police arrested Estrada in the hours following the crash. He has been in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center since then. Police said Estrada hit the 58-year-old victim while he was riding a bicycle near southeast 15th street and High Avenue. The impact threw Lewis from his bike, killing him and Estrada fled the scene. A witness told police Estrada was driving a white Hummer. Investigators found the SUV parked at a home near the scene.

Lewis and his uncle Rodney Lewis are devastated to learn Estrada's criminal case won't go any further due to issues with evidence and witnesses.

“How would you feel if that was your relative that got killed,” said Rodney Lewis, victim’s brother. “And there’s no accountability?”

They are now asking for transparency on what happened to the evidence from the scene and the witnesses investigators spoke to after the crash.

“That’s what we’re trying to figure out where exactly the ball was dropped,” said Lewis. “If it was on the DA’s behalf or if it was OKC PD.”

The DA's office confirmed last Thursday the charges will be dismissed. A spokesperson for the office said, "Unfortunately, our prosecutors don't get to choose their witnesses or evidence." They added, "we have to be able to prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt."

Estrada's charges are leaving the scene of a fatality crash and causing an accident while driving without a valid driver’s license. The DA's office did not have a date on when the charges will be dropped.