One dead after three-car collision in Grady County.

Saturday, May 3rd 2025, 9:43 pm

By: News 9


GRADY COUNTY -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirm one person died after a three-vehicle collision in Grady County Saturday morning around 10:56 a.m.

75-year-old Frank Kuykendall was pronounced dead by medical staff after being taken to the hospital according to officials.

The incident involved a total of three cars, the first with 4 passengers including an infant, the second where Kuykendall was, and a third, being a semi-truck authorities say.

OHP infers one car attempted to pass the semi and struck another vehicle in the opposing lane.

The conditions leading up to the collision are being investigated, no specific reason has been released for the cause of the crash as it is under investigation.
