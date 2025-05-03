One killed in crash on I-35 near Goldsby

A fatal crash early Saturday morning on I-35 northbound near mile marker 104 in McClain County left one person dead and another injured.

Saturday, May 3rd 2025, 1:40 pm

By: Graham Dowers


GOLDSBY, Okla. -

A fatal crash early Saturday morning on I-35 northbound near mile marker 104 in McClain County left one person dead and another injured.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 56-year-old male driving a sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three juvenile passengers and a 35-year-old woman, all from Oklahoma City, were also in the vehicle. The woman was taken to OU Hospital. The condition of the children is unknown.

The other vehicle, a 2023 Mack semi-truck, was driven by a 41-year-old male. He was treated and released at Norman Regional Hospital.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 3rd, 2025

May 5th, 2025

May 2nd, 2025

April 30th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025

May 6th, 2025