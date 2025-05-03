One killed in crash on I-35 near Goldsby

Saturday, May 3rd 2025, 1:40 pm
A fatal crash early Saturday morning on I-35 northbound near mile marker 104 in McClain County left one person dead and another injured.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 56-year-old male driving a sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three juvenile passengers and a 35-year-old woman, all from Oklahoma City, were also in the vehicle. The woman was taken to OU Hospital. The condition of the children is unknown.
The other vehicle, a 2023 Mack semi-truck, was driven by a 41-year-old male. He was treated and released at Norman Regional Hospital.
