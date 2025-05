A driver was injured in a crash Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

A driver was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a crash in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the junction connecting Interstate 35 and Interstate 40, ending with a vehicle perched over the edge of the roadway near the North Canadian River.

OHP says the driver was taken to a hospital afterwards.

The driver's condition is not known at this time.