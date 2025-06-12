Bomb squad destroys suspicious object found underneath Kickapoo Turnpike near Newalla

An explosion was heard near Newalla after the Oklahoma City bomb squad responded to a suspicious object under the Kickapoo Turnpike on Thursday.

By: Christian Hans, Stephanie Maniche

The Oklahoma City bomb squad was called to a scene near Newalla on Thursday after a suspicious object was found under the Kickapoo Turnpike, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the investigation shut down the northbound lanes of the turnpike at around 1 a.m. near Southeast 59th Street for over two hours while multiple crews responded to the scene.

Authorities tell News 9 a device was found underneath the turnpike where it crosses Southeast 59th Street, but did not explain what exactly the device was.

A small blast was later heard just before 4 a.m., which was from the bomb squad detonating the device as a safety precaution.

Investigators are working to determine if the suspicious object was explosive in nature.

The roadway has since been reopened.