Firefighters investigate SE OKC house fire

The cause of a fire in southeast Oklahoma City is under investigation.

Thursday, June 12th 2025, 6:25 am

By: Allyson Luckie


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened Wednesday night in southeast Oklahoma City.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 11:00 p.m. near Southeast 23rd Street and South Santa Fe Avenue.

They say there were no flames inside the home when crews arrived.

Crews on scene also tell News 9 everyone was out of the home before they got to the scene.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to one bedroom, but the cause is under investigation.

They say the fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damages.
