When will the OKC Thunder play again?

Thunder schedule depends on the outcome of the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors series. Conference Semifinals Loom with Game 1 Set for May 5 or 6

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder, fresh off their first-round series win over the Memphis Grizzlies, are headed to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2016. Their next challenge? A showdown with either the Denver Nuggets or the Los Angeles Clippers, who are still battling in their own first-round matchup.

>>> Nuggets or Clippers: OKC Thunder gearing up for potential playoff second-round opponent

While the opponent remains to be decided, so does the exact schedule. That’s because the Thunder’s second-round dates are dependent on the outcome of the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors series, which is still ongoing.

According to NBA.com, here’s how the Thunder’s semifinal schedule shapes up based on how that series ends:

Thunder's Second-Round Schedule (TBD by HOU/GSW outcome):

If Rockets vs. Warriors ends in 7 games: Game 1: Monday, May 5 Game 2: Wednesday, May 7 Game 3: Friday, May 9 Game 4: Sunday, May 11

---------------------------------------------------------------

If Rockets vs. Warriors ends in 6 games: Game 1: Tuesday, May 6 Game 2: Thursday, May 8 Game 3: Saturday, May 10 Game 4: Monday, May 12





THUNDER COVERAGE ⚡









The Minnesota Timberwolves are moving on. Despite one of the worst three-point shooting performances in recent playoff history, hitting just 7 of 47 from beyond the arc, including 17 straight misses, the Wolves overcame the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5, securing a 103-96 win and advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Minnesota used its size to dominate the boards and close out the series. Anthony Edwards posted 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win, helping the Wolves accomplish a franchise milestone: winning back-to-back playoff series for the first time.

They now await the winner of the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors series.

Below is a look at the schedule remaining for teams in the Western Conference.





Upcoming Western Conference Games

Thursday, May 1: Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. (TNT/Max) Denver leads series, 3-2





Friday, May 2: Game 6: Warriors vs. Rockets, 8 p.m. (ESPN)





Saturday, May 3: Game 7 (if necessary): Knicks vs. Pistons — Time/TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): Nuggets vs. Clippers — Time/TV TBD



