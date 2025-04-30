Why the Thunder should prefer Denver: Matchups make the Nuggets the smarter second-round draw

Despite Denver’s pedigree and MVP centerpiece, their defensive vulnerabilities make them a more favorable matchup for the Thunder

By: Jeremie Poplin

As the Oklahoma City Thunder await their second-round opponent, a fascinating question lingers: Who do they want to face, the Nuggets or the Clippers? Denver and Los Angeles have been a crazy series of moments only an amusement park could offer. Denver is now one win away.

The answer might seem counterintuitive, but for a young and surging Thunder team, Denver may be the preferred draw, not because they’re easier to beat, but because of the matchups. The Clippers are better equipped to slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander than the Nuggets are.

At the core of the Thunder's offense and their identity is Gilgeous-Alexander, a first-team All-NBA guard candidate and MVP finalist who operates like a surgeon in isolation and pick-and-roll situations. If an opponent can't disrupt his rhythm, the entire Thunder machine stays humming. And that’s where the Clippers become the more dangerous opponent.

Clippers: Deep, Versatile, Defensive

What makes the Clippers particularly threatening for Oklahoma City isn’t just talent — it’s the sheer volume of capable, switchable defenders they can deploy. Kawhi Leonard, Amir Coffey, Derrick Jones Jr, and Norman Powell are all capable of throwing a wrench into SGA's flow, even if only for stretches. That’s multiple looks with varying sizes, lengths, and defensive IQ. Kawhi Leonard is quietly one of the more amazing players in the league. His level of play right now is through the roof. Even James Harden played an important role in defending Jokić in Game 5 against Denver. Kris Dunn had the lowest defensive rating for the Clippers this season.

Contrast that with Denver. Nikola Jokić, though a generational offensive talent and three-time MVP, anchors a defense that lacks strong perimeter resistance. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is their best option to guard SGA, but beyond that, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. are either mismatched or ineffective against elite guards. The Nuggets’ defense is built to bend and rotate, not to smother a scorer who thrives on hesitation, craft, and drawing fouls.

Gordon can’t stand in front of that, and nobody else on the Nuggets can either. Oklahoma City knows it. Denver knows it. That’s why, stylistically, the Nuggets are the easier draw.

Coaching and Continuity

Another subtle edge goes to the Clippers: coaching stability and playoff experience. While Denver's Mike Malone has built trust in the Mile High City, the Clippers bring in the respected Tyronn Lue, who’s seen every playoff wrinkle imaginable — and coached a title team through it. OKC’s Mark Daigneault has been brilliant, but he’s still cutting his teeth in postseason chess matches.

A Full-Circle Narrative?

The most poetic twist? A potential second-round clash with the Clippers would bring Gilgeous-Alexander face to face with the team that traded him away in 2019, a blockbuster deal that sent Paul George to L.A. and kickstarted Oklahoma City’s rebuild. Now, SGA is a bona fide star, and the Thunder are the ones ahead of schedule. The Clippers are aging, and the Thunder are rising. Facing the Clippers would close the loop on that trade, and possibly close the door on a small window for a championship.

When you break it down matchup by matchup, the road to the Western Conference Finals is simply smoother through Denver.







