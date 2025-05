Classes are canceled on Thursday for all Guthrie Public Schools students.

By: Christian Hans

Guthrie Public Schools has canceled classes on Thursday due to flooding, according to the district.

In a post made to the district's social media page, GPS says flooding conditions in the southwest portion of the district and the expected cresting of Cottonwood Creek are reasons behind the decision.

GPS says Thursday will be an inclement weather day for students and staff.