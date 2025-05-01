Lexington community seeking help to solve city’s flooding issues

Major flood prompts evacuation in Lexington, OK due to issues with downtown's Chouteau Creek. Authorities plead for state assistance.

Wednesday, April 30th 2025, 11:47 pm

By: Jordan Fremstad


LEXINGTON, Okla. -

On Wednesday, Major flooding forced people in Lexington to evacuate. Water nearly covered cars and mobile homes. 

City leaders said it's caused by a years-long problem involving a creek that runs through the heart of downtown. 

“I can’t believe this,” said Robin Sweeden, as she looked at her completely submerged backyard. "It’s terrible. I’ve never seen it like this. I wanna cry, you know. It's gonna take a while for this to clean up.” 

Mayor Mike Donovan knows the culprit. He has been trying to fix flooding issues tied to Chouteau Creek for years. 

“It’s tough,” Donovan said. “They’re outside of our jurisdiction.” 

The creek carves through the heart of Lexington and backs up due to obstacles downstream. Donovan said his community needs state lawmakers to assist in solutions to mitigate this reality. 

“Today, as sad as it may be, is another opportunity to do a little more research, do a little more study, and try to find a reason or a way to get this resolved,” Donovan said. 

While Sweeden’s yard rests filled with water, memories fill her heart. Memories of her mother, who she moved to Lexington to care for.

“I’m glad I was here to spend that time with her,” Sweeden said. “Be there for her – help her.” 

Last year, Robin lost her mom. Their relationship was complicated, but they grew closer together. 

“Yeah - no one can take that from you,” Sweeden said. 

Her concern is for her neighbors. 

“I feel sorry for the people that got flooded out,” Sweeden said. “Just thankful I'm safe.” 

This small town has a big heart. 

“It does – a very big heart,” Donovan said. 

A community with a lot of faithful people who believe tomorrow will be better than today. 

“Pray to God to get us through this,” Sweeden said. "He’s our hope.” 

People who had to evacuate have stayed at the senior center. Crews were out all day surveying the damage. City officials said they will get better estimates of the damage once the water recedes. 
Jordan Fremstad
Jordan is a three-time Emmy-nominated multimedia journalist who began his broadcast journalism career in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Jordan came to Oklahoma City after four years with La Crosse’s CBS affiliate WKBT News 8 Now.

